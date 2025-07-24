Fans of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), or let's say, the fans of the era when it used to be called WWF, would be heartbroken to know that Hulk Hogan has passed away. He was 71. According to media reports, the WWE legend died of cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater on July 24, 2025. Hulk Hogan Dies: WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Passes Away at 71 Reportedly Due to Cardiac Arrest.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, isn't just a wrestling icon; he’s a bona fide pop culture legend. With his unmistakable handlebar moustache, golden tan, and larger-than-life charisma, Hogan became one of the most recognisable figures in the world during the 1980s wrestling boom.

But the Hulkster wasn’t content with just body-slamming opponents in the ring - he also tried his hand at acting. Unfortunately for him, he never quite reached the heights of Hollywood action stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone, or even had the kind of successful movie transitions some of his junior WWE stars had, like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena. Yet, Hogan carved out a unique niche with roles that capitalised on his wrestling persona, blending brawn, humour, and family appeal.

Here are five of his most popular and memorable movie roles.

1. Thunderlips in Rocky III (1982)

Hulk Hogan in Rocky III

Hogan’s big-screen debut was short but unforgettable. Playing Thunderlips, a boxing icon who squares off against Rocky Balboa in a charity wrestling match, Hogan made an instant impression. The over-the-top character was both a parody and a prelude to his real-life wrestling persona and made the sequence a fun moment for his fans.

2. Rip Thomas in No Holds Barred (1989)

Hulk Hogan in No Holds Barred

Produced by the WWF, No Holds Barred stars Hogan as Rip, a heroic pro wrestler who battles the evil Zeus (played by fellow wrestler Tiny Lister). Though panned by critics, the film became a cult favourite among wrestling fans. Hulk Hogan Dies: WWE Condoles Demise of Hall of Famer As He Passes Away at 71.

3. Shep Ramsey in Suburban Commando (1991)

Hulk Hogan in Suburban Commando

In this family-friendly but quite cheesy sci-fi comedy, Hogan plays an intergalactic warrior who crash-lands in the suburbs and has to adapt to normal Earth life. Suburban Commando leaned heavily into fish-out-of-water humour, with Hogan showcasing a surprisingly self-aware comedic side.

4. Sean Armstrong in Mr Nanny (1993)

Hulk Hogan in Mr Nanny

Perhaps Hogan’s most well-known leading role to date, Mr Nanny took the typical 'tough guy babysits unruly kids' formula (remember Arnold Schwarzenegger's Kindergarten Cop and The Rock's Tooth Fairy?) and added a lot of body slams. Hogan played a former wrestler hired to protect two mischievous children. The image of the muscle-bound Hogan wearing a pink tutu became an unintentionally hilarious meme before memes were even a thing.

5. Ray Chase in Santa with Muscles (1996)

Hulk Hogan in Santa with Muscles

Arguably his most bizarre movie, Santa with Muscles stars Hogan as a self-absorbed millionaire who gets amnesia and thinks he’s Santa Claus. What follows is a blend of holiday hijinks, comic-book villains, and life lessons. The film was a critical disaster, but like many of Hogan’s projects, it has a cult status thanks to its sheer weirdness and the nostalgia factor.

Honourable Mention - Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Ranking among the most hilarious cameos of all time, Hulk Hogan’s special appearance in the Gremlins sequel sees him threatening the mischievous critters with bodily harm for disturbing his theatre experience, before breaking the fourth wall most amusingly.

