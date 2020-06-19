New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Ahead of the International Yoga Day, actor Anushka Sharma has been roped in by the Ministry of Aayush to promote the practice of Yoga and launch the video blogging contest.

In a video shared by the ministry on Twitter, Sharma is seen urging people to join her on June 21 to "spread the message of peace and love" by performing Yoga.

Also Read | Ian Holm, The Lord Of The Rings Actor, Dies At 88.

"Yoga is the law and it tells us about how to moderate leading our lives. Yoga does not bind us, it liberates us. So, that we can look upon all the creatures of this world with the feeling of love and peace," the 32-year-old actor said.

"So, in order to spread the message of peace and love let us begin by practicing yoga on 21 June International Yoga Day," she added.

Also Read | Instagram Memoralises Sushant Singh Rajput's Account After His Demise, Will Irrfan Khan's Be Next?.

The Ministry of Aayush announced the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest and urged people to send in their entries by June 21.

"Let's all practice yoga for a better and calm tomorrow. Take part in the #MyLifeMyYoga video blogging contest. And send in your entries now. Last day to submit is 21st June 2020," tweeted the ministry along with the actor's video.

The first International Yoga Day was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015.

The idea of first International Yoga Day was proposed by Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)