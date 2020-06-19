2020 has been really upsetting. COVID-19 had left us trapped inside our houses to combat it. If that wasn't enough, many of the industry's heavyweights left us teary-eyed with their farewells. Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Basu Chatterjee and more recently, the devastating death of Sushant Singh Rajput. It's been six days since the Kai Po Che! actor committed suicide and left us shook. We are still not over the loss. Instagram recently memoralised his account. There's the word 'Remembering' added to the account. Now we wonder if the next account would be Irrfan Khan's? Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che! Co-Actor, Mumbai Indians Cricketer Digvijay Deshmukh Reveals About a Promise Made to the Late Actor He Failed to Fulfil

The photo-sharing site had introduced it in the wake of COVID-19. The account will preserve the posts and pictures of the deceased without any addition or deletion. Irrfan breathed his last after battling neuroendocrine cancer for over two years now. It was a personal loss we all felt very dearly as much as Sushant's death left us in pain. We also wonder though why the word 'Remembering' is not visible when his account is accessed on a desktop.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account

Here's Irrfan Khan's account...

Irrfan Khan's instagram account

It definitely is a great initiative by Instagram to preserve the accounts of deceased people. In case of Sushant, apart from his movies, this is the place where we can look at him, remember him more and fall for that gorgeous smile again. Thus, we would like to have Irrfan's account preserved too because we don't have an option but look for him in these places because he is gone!

