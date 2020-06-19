Legendary British actor Ian Holm, who was popular for his roles in Lord of The Rings and Alien among other projects, breathed his last on June 19, 2020. The actor was 88 at the time of his death and was said to have been suffering from a 'Parkinson's - related illness'. Holm has been the recipient of a BAFTA award and was also nominated for the Oscar for his role in Chariots of Fire. His most notable roles also include Lord f The Rings Trilogy and Hobbit films. Former Dream Street Member Chris Trousdale Dies At 34 Due To COVID-19 Complications, Family Releases Statement (View Post).

Holm's agent confirmed the news and issued a statement to The Guardian, which read, "It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” adding that his illness was Parkinson’s related. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.” Andy Serkis Birthday: How The Actor Played Gollum In Lord Of The Rings.

Ironically for an actor of his stature, Holm is said to have suffered from stage fright and in fact, he had even had an episode in 1976 when during The Iceman, Holm had a sudden attack of stage fright. The actor did not return to theatre for 18 years after. nevertheless, Ian Holm went on to do notable work in Films and television and his contribution to the world of performing arts will always be remembered.

Our prayers are with Holm's family in these trying times and we pray for the actor's soul to rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).