Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 31 (ANI): It's finally time for the most awaited gaming event of the country, the Indian Premiere League 2023.

On Friday, the season began with a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium where singer Arijit Singh wooed the audience with his chartbuster tracks like 'Kesariya', 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai', 'Lehra Do', 'Dance Ka Bhoot' and many more.

Taking to twitter, the Indian Premier League shared a video of the performance which they captioned, "Melodious! How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings @arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style."

Soon after the videos of the actor surfaced on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Most mesmerizing voice ever Arijit," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Marvellous."

Apart from him, actor Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna also delivered power-packed dance performances at the opening ceremony.

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with the clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match will be a battle between two generations of Indian cricket. At one side will be CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who took Indian cricket to new heights of success in the late 2000s to early 2010s by clinching the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013) and became the only skipper to win these three major titles.

The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the final of the tournament will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

In total 12 venues - Mohali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Mumbai, Guwahati (Royals' second home) and Dharamsala (Kings' second home) will host the IPL 2023 matches.

The matches will be played on two match timings with the day matches starting at 3:30 PM IST while the night matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST. (ANI)

