Murder Mystery 2 Movie Review:The Spitzes are back and this time they are solving (while bumbling) the kidnapping of their ultra-rich Indian Maharajah friend. And also make us see Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler do a Bollywood dance in between. So if anyone wants to thank their Great Leader right now for being the one responsible making Hollywood stars dance to Bollywood tunes like "Ghungroo" and "Glassy", now is the time. For Murder Mystery 2 is streaming on Netflix. Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Desi Avatar, Wears White Embroidered Manish Malhotra Lehenga In The Comedy-Thriller.

After the messy events of the last film, Nick (Adam Sandler) and Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) have started working together as private detectives but with little success. There is also little improvement to the itch in their marriage, now that the excitement of their past adventure has cooled down. It is then that they get invited for the destination wedding of their billionaire Indian friend Vikram (Adeel Akhtar) who is marrying his French girlfriend Claudette (Mélanie Laurent). John Kani's unfortunate Colonel Ulenga also returns, this time without a whole arm, and he is now the backup bodyguard for Vikram

Nick and Audrey are blown away by the luxurious staying arrangements there, and the desi in me was blown away by how beautiful Aniston was looking in the Manish Malhotra-designed white lehenga. Also present at the wedding are Vikram's former fiance Countess Sekou (Jodie Turner-Smith), her giggling companion Imani (Zurin Villanueva), Vikram's sleazy business partner Francisco (Enrique Arce) and Vikram's younger sister Saira (Kuhoo Verma). After some Bollywood dancing, the guests get the shock of their lives when the groom is supposed to arrive on an elephant. Instead, they find his main bodyguard stabbed on the back, and the Maharajah being kidnapped by someone unseen. Now it is upto the Spitzes to solve this Murder Mystery but not before leaving a mess in Paris.

Watch the Trailer of Murder Mystery 2:

Though the first Murder Mystery film was quite a hit on Netflix, I didn't like it very much. But then it is hard to remember the last time I enjoyed an Adam Sandler comedy, just like it is hard for me to remember when was the last time I enjoyed a Salman Khan film. Adam Sandler dramedies, on the other hand, are quite winning. In case of Murder Mystery though, there is still a certain charm that comes from the fantastic chemistry the actor has with a wonderful Jennifer Aniston that sails choppily through the silly excuse of a murder mystery plot.

The chemistry is also what works for the sequel, only this time, the plot has got even lamer and so are the jokes. After that whole Indian (somewhat cliched) destination wedding setup, when the mystery rolls in, Murder Mystery 2 simply doesn't bring in the flares. There are twists and more murders happen on the way, but even when the film jumps countries to catch the culprits, it refuses to be funny. Murder Mystery 2: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler Reveal Nicknames for Each Other Ahead of Film’s Premiere and They Are Hilarious yet Adorable!

The only sequence that was mildly amusing is the van fight scene where the Spintzes take on masked kidnappers while laying mayhem on the Parisian streets. Otherwise it is hard to find any sort of comic relief when you are showered with lines like "You might not be a mass murderer, you are an axe murderer." And less said about Francisco's pervy flirting with Audrey at all inopportune moments (you known, French men!), the better.

Even the mystery part is lacking in terms of good suspense and thrills. The climax is set on the Eiffel Tower (of course, we can't ignore cliches, can we?) and there is a lengthy fight scene that keeps on going and going, and I was hoping if the Eiffel Tower would crash and we would get a better movie instead. No such luck, and for some reason, the movie also chooses to bring in Jillian Bell for a cameo that hardly registers anything.

Final Thoughts

Murder Mystery 2 still benefits from the Sandler-Aniston chemistry, but the laughs have dried up long ago and the mystery is wafer-thin. Recommended to see Rachel Green looking stunning in a lehenga and showing some moves to a Hindi song. Murder Mystery 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

Rating: 2.0

