Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): The sight of watching MS Dhoni take the field in yellow once again lit up the MA Chidambaram Stadium as Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2025 clash. However, while fans were excited to see 'Thala' back in action, one question that has stormed the internet once again is whether this is going to be his last IPL match.

Speculation began when Dhoni's parents, who usually keep a low profile and mostly avoid public appearances, were spotted in the stands, making fans wonder if this might be a farewell for the former India captain.

The pictures shared by CSK's official account on X also showed Dhoni's wife Sakshi and his daughter Ziva as they posed for the cameras.

Dhoni is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament's history, with 5,289 runs at an average of 39.17 and a strike rate of over 137, with 24 fifties and a best score of 84.

In three innings so far in IPL 2025, Dhoni has scored 46 runs at an average of 46.00, with a best score of 30.

Over the last couple of years, Dhoni has embraced a new role as a finisher for CSK, coming in to tonk fours and sixes, mostly in the last two or three overs. Last season, he handed the captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Ever since his international cricket retirement in 2020, there has been speculation about whether every upcoming IPL season would be his last. This time, it is no different.

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing Jake Fraser-McGurk early, a 54-run stand between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (33 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and a 56-run stand between KL and Sameer Rizwi (20 in 15 balls, with a four and a six) kept DC at a healthy run rate. KL scored his first fifty in DC colors, making 77 off 51 balls, with six fours and three sixes. Tristan Stubbs (24* in 12 balls, with two fours and a six) played a fiery cameo towards the end, helping DC finish at 183/6 in 20 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed (2/25) was the top bowler for CSK.

DC needs to defend 184 to register their third successive win in the tournament. (ANI)

