Why is Riyan Parag Not Playing in RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match Tonight?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a substantial setback ahead of their vital IPL 2026 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, 19 May, as regular captain Riyan Parag was ruled out of the starting lineup. The announcement came at the toss when opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out to represent the franchise as stand-in captain. You can follow Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard here.

The match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is a must-win for the home side as they look to secure the fourth and final available spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs. Parag’s absence complicates their tactical plans during the business end of the league stage.

Nature of Riyan Parag's Injury

At the coin toss, Jaiswal won the toss and elected to field first, before confirming that Parag was unavailable for selection in the starting eleven due to a physical setback. The skipper has suffered a re-aggravation of a hamstring injury.

"He had some hamstring injury and he'll be fine soon, I hope so. So, he's not playing this game," Jaiswal stated during the toss.

Parag had initially sustained a hamstring injury earlier in the month against Delhi Capitals, which forced him to miss the fixture against Gujarat Titans on 9 May. Although he returned to action on 17 May, he appears to have pulled the muscle once again, forcing the management to handle his fitness with caution. Despite the injury, Parag has been included as a precautionary measure on the five-man Impact Substitute bench. Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

In Parag's absence, Rajasthan Royals were forced to make multiple changes to their starting unit to balance the side. Jaiswal confirmed that Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius were drafted into the playing eleven to provide additional bowling depth and international experience.

The franchise is also managing the fitness of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm spinner continues to be sidelined as he recovers from a minor knee niggle alongside an elbow issue, leaving the Royals without two of their most experienced domestic players for tonight's encounter.

RR Playoff Scenario

The timing of Parag’s injury presents a major concern for the franchise's qualification math. Rajasthan Royals currently sit fifth on the points table with 12 points and require a victory tonight to stay firmly in control of their destiny.

If Rajasthan can manage to defeat Lucknow Super Giants without their regular captain, they will put themselves in a position where a win in their final league match against Punjab Kings on 24 May will guarantee a playoff spot. The medical staff will be monitoring Parag's condition on a day-to-day basis in hopes of having him fully fit for that final league fixture.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).