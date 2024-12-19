Los Angeles [US], December 19 (ANI): The shoot for 'Peaky Blinders' film has concluded.

On Thursday, Netflix India shared the update on its Instagram and wrote, "It's a wrap - by the order of the Peaky Blinders. The Peaky Blinders film has completed filming and will be coming soon, only on Netflix."

The streamer also shared a picture of Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan from the sets of the film.

The update has left fans extremely excited.

In no time, Peaky Blinders' fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their happiness.

"Can't wait to watch," a social media user wrote.

"So so excited," another user wrote.

The movie is directed by Tom Harper, who previously directed several episodes of the series.

Although much of the plot remains undisclosed, the movie is being described as "an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s," according to Variety.

Production on the film began in September, and fans got an exciting glimpse of Cillian Murphy back in character as Tommy Shelby.

Steven Knight wrote the script for the "Peaky Blinders" film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. The executive producers include Tom Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason.

Excited about the film, Murphy in an earlier statement said, "This is one for the fans."

His show Peaky Blinders culminated with season six in 2022, shortly before the Irishman went on to star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, nabbing him an Academy Award. His portrayal as Tommy Shelby in the show helped him achieve global fandom. (ANI)

