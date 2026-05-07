Entertainment News | It's Wrap for Romantic Comedy 'Princess'; Lucy Hale, Adam Demos in Key Roles

Los Angeles [US], May 7 (ANI): The production on Lucy Hale and Adam Demos' romantic comedy 'Princess' has been completed.

Directed by Lina Roessler, the film marks a return to "the tradition of playful, character-based rom-coms of the 80s and 90s," K5 Intl. said. It brings "a contemporary comedic sensibility to a classic romantic setup, blending screwball energy with heartfelt emotion and ensemble-driven storytelling," as per Variety.

Also Read | How Much Did Thalapathy Vijay Score in Class 10? TVK Chief's Marksheet Goes Viral After Election Victory.

At the centre of "Princess" is a young woman who finally meets the man of her dreams, only to discover that true love comes with an unexpected complication: his beloved bulldog, Princess -- a fiercely loyal dog with a history of sabotaging every relationship her owner has ever had.

The film's tone "evokes the spirit of modern romantic comedies such as 'Monster-in-Law,' 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Anyone but You,' combining heightened comedic situations with grounded emotional stakes and a strong ensemble cast," K5 Intl. said.

Also Read | 'Uri' Actress Riva Arora Alleges Verbal Abuse and Harassment by Grocery Delivery Agent, Seeks Help From Mumbai Police.

"Princess" stars Lucy Hale ("Truth or Dare?," The CW's "Pretty Little Liars," "The Hating Game") and Adam Demos (Netflix's "Sex/Life," "A Perfect Pairing," "Take My Hand"). They are joined by Rickey Thompson ("Swarm"), Melany Smith ("Good Trouble"), Nikki Howard ("Love Virtually"), Ashton Arbab ("Powder Pup"), Olivia Ponton ("It Ends With Us"), with NFL great Vernon Davis ("The Ritual Killer") and Dot-Marie Jones (Fox's "Glee"). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)