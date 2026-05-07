‘Uri’ Actress Riva Arora Alleges Verbal Abuse and Harassment by Grocery Delivery Agent, Seeks Help From Mumbai Police

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Actress Riva Arora, known for her roles in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, has alleged that she and her family were subjected to harrowing verbal harassment and "crass language" by a Blinkit delivery agent. The incident, which took place on April 26 at approximately 3:30 PM, escalated to the point where the actress had to seek immediate assistance from the Mumbai Police. ‘SVC63’: Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film With Nayanthara Titled ‘The Messengers’? Here’s What We Know.

Riva Arora Faces Verbal Abuse from Grocery Delivery Agent

According to the 20-year-old actress, the confrontation began during a routine grocery delivery at her residence. Arora claims the agent maintained a rude and inappropriate tone from the start. When her mother, Nisha Arora, attempted to step in and calmly de-escalate the situation, the agent reportedly continued to behave disrespectfully.

The situation further intensified when Arora’s sister, Muskan Arora, encountered the agent in the lift as he was leaving. Riva alleges that the individual used "extremely foul" and inappropriate language repeatedly without any provocation. "It wasn't just a one-time remark; he continued speaking in that manner repeatedly," Arora told Hindustan Times, noting that the entire ordeal lasted between 30 to 40 minutes.

Mumbai Police and Delivery Platform Response

The family eventually followed the agent downstairs to prevent him from leaving the premises before authorities could arrive. Riva praised the Mumbai Police for their swift response, stating they arrived on the spot and took immediate action. She confirmed that while the matter was handled at the time, it is currently being processed through the appropriate legal channels.

In addition to the police intervention, the actress has filed a formal complaint with Blinkit. While the company has reportedly blocked the agent's account, Arora stated she is still awaiting a "clear response and resolution" regarding accountability from the platform’s side.

Reflecting on the experience 10 days later, Arora emphasised that her decision to speak out was about mutual respect rather than targeting a specific profession. She called for delivery platforms to implement stricter screening processes, better communication training, and more robust accountability systems for their personnel. Mumbai Police ACP Booked Under POCSO Act for Flashing Private Parts at Minor Girl in Worli.

Arora credited her building’s security for their support during the altercation, which helped ensure her family's safety. She urged others not to normalise or ignore such behaviour, stating that speaking up is necessary to prevent similar incidents from happening to others.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 10:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).