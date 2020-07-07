New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Sharing a major throwback picture of himself, 'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday recalled the times when he used to have a hard time growing a beard.

The star kid took to Instagram to post a shirtless picture of himself in which he is seen flaunting his perfectly chiseled upper body and neatly cut abs.

Also Read | Before Priyanka Chopra in The Matrix 4, Did You Know Lara Dutta Was Approached for the Original Trilogy?.

The younger version of Tiger is seen wearing red coloured trousers in the picture.

"Jab daadi nahi aati thi... #bachpana," he wrote in the caption.

Also Read | After Keerthy Suresh, Rakul Preet Singh Decides to Slash Her Fees by 50 Percent?.

The post was soon flooded with comments from fans of the 'Heropanti' actor.

He was last seen in the third installment of his hit franchise 'Baaghi' which became a major hit on the box-office. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)