Washington DC [US], November 18 (ANI): Hip Hop artists Jack White, Post Malone and Lil Jon will headline the NFL's Thanksgiving Day games, which will take place on November 27, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The Detroit-native White will perform during the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon when the Lions take on the Green Bay Packers.

Also Read | Who Was Humane Sagar? Remembering the Iconic Voice of Odisha Whose Melodies Shaped a Generation Before His Untimely Demise at 34.

Renowned gospel musician CeCe Winans will perform the US national anthem, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Malone will take the stage at halftime of the Cowboys versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Malone's performance will mark the official launch of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, according to the outlet.

Also Read | 'Rahu Ketu': Shalini Pandey Teams Up With Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat for Hilarious Comedy (View Motion Poster).

Lil Jon will perform live at the Baltimore Ravens game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tony winner Renee Elise Goldsberry will sing the national anthem at the Ravens-Bengals game, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, the performers' lineup was announced amid Eminem's entry into a multi-year partnership with the Detroit Lions to executive produce the football team's Thanksgiving Halftime Show.

The rap icon and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, will both be executive producers, and they'll consult the Lions for booking talent on the yearly halftime show through 2027, the NFL said as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have been involved in producing the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2019. Bad Bunny will headline the show this coming February, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)