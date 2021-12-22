Actor Jacob Elordi was recently photographed taking an afternoon stroll with YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, and now the two are making headlines for sparking romance rumours. Putting an end to the rumours, a source told People magazine, "Olivia and Jacob are casually dating." Kim Kardashian Papped With Kanye West Amid Dating Rumours With Pete Davidson at Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Show (View Pics).

On Sunday, Giannulli and Elordi were spotted on an afternoon stroll in the Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighbourhood. The two had dressed casually for the day and Elordi was also seen walking his golden retriever, Layla, at the time. But while their new romance continues to blossom, the source shared that the 21-year-old YouTuber is still in contact with her ex Jackson Guthy. Tiffany Haddish and Rapper Common Part Their Ways After One Year of Dating.

"Olivia is happy, but she and Jackson still talk often. It wouldn't be a surprise for anyone to see them get back together," the insider added. Giannulli previously confirmed her split from the singer-songwriter in August while responding to a follower who asked if she was single during an Instagram Story Q&A. "I am indeed," she said of her relationship status while also sharing a selfie.

Olivia and Guthy previously split in 2019 in the wake of the college admissions scandal, in which her parents were accused of paying USD 500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate the vlogger and her older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli have both served prison time for their involvement.

However, the couple rekindled their romance by that August, with Guthy sharing a photo on his Instagram featuring the pair kissing in front of a mirror.

Meanwhile, Elordi split from model Kaia Gerber last month after a year of dating. Prior to their breakup, Elordi raved about Gerber in his January/February cover story with Men's Health. The publication noted the interview occurred before their split was announced.

He said, "She handles herself wonderfully publicly. And I've learned so much from her about how to handle it, how to deal with it and just kind of be whatever about it, you know?" Elordi has also previously been linked to his 'Euphoria' costar Zendaya Coleman and his former 'Kissing Booth' costar Joey King.

