The Kissing Booth actress Joey King turned 21 today and had a great time bringing in the day. She shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram account on how she rang in her birthday. So it had her wearing a beautiful gown, a tiara that says 21, a hot tub, some champagne and a lot of balloons. In the morning, she probably went for a swim on the beach as her floral blue bikini looked quite pretty on her. When you aren't allowed to do much on your birthday due to the global pandemic, King has definitely has found a fascinating way to celebrate her day. But one of her pictures has her in an old man makeover. Guess she is showing how gracefully age but why an old man, we wonder. The Kissing Booth 2 Movie Review: Joey King’s Elle Finally Gets The Character Arc She Deserves In This Sluggish, But Entertaining Sequel

Joey is quite goofy in her Instagram posts and we loved what she posted on her birthday. His BFF from The Kissing Booth Joey Courtney wished her too. Check out her pictures here.

View this post on Instagram 21 never looked so good...I knew I’d age well 👴🏼 A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking) on Jul 30, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

Here's how her birthday is progressing

View this post on Instagram #21 A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking) on Jul 30, 2020 at 4:35pm PDT

The Kissing Booth had its sequel recently on Netflix which had Joey King's Ella character getting a lot of scopes to explore which was missing in the prequel. Many have praised her for her performance, so this birthday would be doubly special for her.

