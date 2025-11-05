As November kicks off, streaming platforms are all set to keep audiences glued to their screens with a thrilling mix of genres from political power plays and courtroom dramas to fantasy adventures and heartfelt stories. Whether you’re in the mood for action, emotion, or mystery, this week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone. Here’s a detailed look at the top releases dropping across Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and more in the first week of November. OTT Releases of the Week: From ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ to Netflix Hit ‘They Call Him OG’ – Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Movies and Shows To Stream.

Frankenstein (Netflix - November 7) - Watch Video

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro brings his bold vision to Mary Shelley’s timeless classic Frankenstein. The film reimagines the gothic tale of a scientist who creates life from death, only to reject his own creation, setting off a haunting chain of events. With an all-star cast including Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz, this visually stunning adaptation promises emotion, darkness, and philosophical depth. Del Toro, known for his storytelling brilliance in The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth, once again blends horror and humanity in a way only he can.

Baramulla (Netflix - November 7) - Watch Video

After the critical success of Article 370, filmmaker Aditya Jambhale returns to the Kashmir Valley with Baramulla a supernatural thriller packed with mystery and tension. Set against the breathtaking yet troubled backdrop of Kashmir, the story explores fear, faith and the fine line between the real and the unreal. Expect a gripping mix of politics, the paranormal and pulse-pounding drama.

First Copy Season 2 (Amazon MX Player - November 5) - Watch Video

The gritty Mumbai-based crime drama First Copy is back with its second season. Set in the early 2000s, the show dives deep into the city’s underbelly - filled with ambition, betrayal, and power struggles. The new season promises more edge-of-the-seat storytelling, exploring how loyalty and greed collide in a world driven by survival.

Maharani Season 4 (SonyLIV - November 7) - Watch Video

Subhash Kapoor’s powerful political saga Maharani returns for a new chapter, as Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) takes her ambitions beyond Bihar. After conquering the chief minister’s chair, Rani’s focus shifts to national politics, setting the stage for a bigger and bolder battle of power. The series, praised for its realistic portrayal of Indian politics and Huma’s stellar performance, promises a more intense and layered season filled with strategy, struggle and strong female leadership.

Thode Door Thode Paas (ZEE5 - November 7) - Watch Video

For those looking for something light yet thought-provoking, Thode Door Thode Paas brings family drama and laughter in equal measure. The story revolves around a patriarch who challenges his family to go on a six-month digital detox with a reward of one crore rupees. What follows is chaos, emotional realizations and plenty of heartwarming moments.

Bad Girl (JioHotstar - November 5) - Watch Video

Written and directed by Varsha Bharath and backed by Anurag Kashyap, Bad Girl is a coming-of-age story that’s both relatable and refreshing. It follows Ramya (Anjali Sivaraman), a young woman navigating strict parents, cultural expectations and the search for true love all while battling her inner confusion and desires. Varsha Bharath brings a youthful energy to the film, while Anjali shines as a protagonist who dares to challenge norms. It’s a story about self-discovery, love, and the courage to live life on one’s own terms.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (JioHotstar - November 6) - Watch Video

Marvel’s most iconic superhero family returns in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, set in a stunning retro-futuristic 1960s-inspired world. The movie follows Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing as they unite to protect Earth from the cosmic god Galactus and his mysterious herald, Silver Surfer. Featuring a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, this reboot promises thrilling action, heart, and stunning visuals making it a must-watch for superhero fans.

Telusu Kada (Netflix - November 7) - Watch Video

The Telugu romantic drama Telusu Kada is one of the most awaited releases of the month. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty, the film explores love, heartbreak, and rediscovery in a modern world. Directed by Neeraja Kona, it will be available in multiple languages on Netflix.

