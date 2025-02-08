Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 8 (ANI): Actor Jacqueline Fernandez believes in living a healthy life. She never takes her health for granted as she focuses on eating nutritious food and working out.

Opening up about her fitness regime, Jacqueline told ANI, "I pay a lot of attention to my fitness. It has helped me a lot in my life...It is a big part of mental health. You learn a lot through fitness."

Her Instagram feed is also filled with pictures and videos of her exercising to stay fit.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline on Saturday walked as a showstopper for designer Kanika Goyal at a fashion event powered by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in Chandigarh.

She looked gorgeous in a black metallic crop top that she paired with a white sequin skirt. For the glam, she opted for dewy make-up and kept her hair open.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DF0U5iizWEw/?hl=en

Speaking of her acting projects, she was recently seen in 'Fateh' with Sonu Sood.

The film, an action-packed thriller inspired by real-life cybercrime events during the COVID-19 pandemic, marks Sood's directorial debut and has already gained considerable attention for its gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences.

In an interview with ANI, Sood shared insights into his journey as a filmmaker, and his decision to choose the action genre for his directorial debut, including working with legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah for the first time as a director.

When discussing his experience of directing Naseeruddin Shah, Sood expressed admiration for the veteran actor's incredible discipline and approach to cinema.

"I have already worked with him in 'Maximum' as an actor and I believe Naseer sir is like an institute in himself. As an actor, being on set with him allows you to learn so much. His approach towards cinema, his discipline, is incredible," said Sood. (ANI)

