Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): The next 'Superman' saga has booked an official release window.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to his social media and confirmed that the follow-up to his summer blockbuster will be titled 'Man of Tomorrow.' He also announced the film's release date and wrote, "Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027."

Also Read | Who Is Ashish Kapoor? All About 'Dekha Ek Khwaab' and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actor Arrested in Pune Over Rape Allegations From Woman He Met on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOJbL_dgGOX/

Gunn made the announcement with an animated drawing by DC head Jim Lee, showing Superman leaning against Lex Luthor, who appears in a green and purple mech suit.

Also Read | Allu Aravind Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Heartfelt Condolence Message on Mother Allu Kanakaratnam's Passing; Says 'Your Thoughtful Words of Comfort Have Deeply Touched Us' (View Post).

Luthor's armoured suit, designed to fight Superman, has been featured significantly in the comics and in animation.

It is now set to make a debut in live-action.

The announcement comes at a time when Gunn has been teasing his next film, though he did not mention a straight sequel.

"I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the 'Superman Saga. I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today," Gunn previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

While further details about the next 'Superman' film have been kept under wraps, DC Studios currently has Craig Gillespie's 'Supergirl' in the pipeline, set for release on June 26, 2026.

Further, James Watkins' horror film, 'Clayface', will be released on September 11, 2026.

James Gunn is coming off of 'Superman', which opened to strong reviews, acting as a reset for the DC Cinematic Universe. The film was released on July 1, collecting $125 million at the domestic box office on the first day.

The film became the first DC release to cross the $300 million domestically since 2022's 'The Batman,' as stated by Deadline.

David Corenswet was seen as the titular superhero opposite Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. Others in the cast were Rachel Brosnahan, Wendell Pierce and Skyler Gisondo.

A slew of iconic DC characters like Metamorpho, Peacemaker, Supergirl, Rick Flag, Mr Terrific and Hawkgirl also made appearances in the film. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)