Television actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested in Pune on Wednesday (September 3) after a woman accused him of rape. The incident reportedly took place at a house party in Delhi in the second week of August. The Delhi Police registered an FIR following the woman's complaint and traced Kapoor's movements from Delhi to Goa, finally in Pune, leading to his arrest. The complainant first alleged that the actor, the party host and two unidentified men had sexually assaulted her. She later stated that only Kapoor raped her. Ashish Kapoor Arrested: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Fame Actor Arrested in Pune on Rape Charges, Says Delhi Police.

CCTV Footage Confirms Woman’s Claims

Police officers stated that CCTV footage and eyewitnesses confirmed that Ashish Kapoor and the woman entered the washroom together during the party and remained inside for a while. A few guests eventually knocked on the door, which led to an argument between those involved. Police added that it was Kapoor's wife who called them and reported the matter. The woman alleged that the incident was filmed, but no footage has been recovered so far.

Who is Ashish Kapoor?

Born on October 17, 1984, Ashish Kapoor is an interior designer who entered the entertainment industry in 2010 with the iconic horror TV show Ssshhh... Phir Koi Hai. Apart from this, he has also entertained fans with his roles in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar, Saraswatichandra and Molkki Rishton Ki Agnipariksha. He is also famous for his portrayal of Yuvraj Udayveer Singh in Dekha Ek Khwaab, which starred Priyal Gor.

Ashish Kapoor’s Relationships

Over the years, Ashish Kapoor has also grabbed headlines for his personal life. He was reportedly in a relationship with Albanian model Ilda Kroni, which is said to have ended on a bad note. He later dated Preeyal Gor while they were shooting for Dekha Ek Khwaab in 2012, when she was just 18 years old. However, Kapoor later revealed that they remained friends

Preeyal Gor’s Latest Instagram Post

In April 2021, Kapoor got engaged to television writer and creative producer Pearl Grey. However, their relationship ended a year later. They first met on the sets of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, where Ashish was an actor and Pearl was the show’s executive producer. Ashish Kapoor and Pearl Grey Break- Up, Relationship Hasn’t Ended on a Good Note – Reports.

Amid the alleged sexual assault case and his arrest, Ashish Kapoor has deleted his Instagram account.

