Washington [US], June 5 (ANI): With the premiere of 'Superman' just around the corner, director and DC Studios co-head James Gunn has addressed lingering questions surrounding the film's runtime and rumours about studio interference.

The eagerly awaited movie, set to launch on July 11, is one of the cornerstones of Gunn's new DC Universe (DCU) and marks the beginning of 'Chapter One: Gods and Monsters'.

In a direct response to fan inquiries on the social media platform Threads, Gunn confirmed that the film's runtime, including credits and post-credit scenes, will be 2 hours and 9 minutes.

The announcement came after a user asked if the 2-hour, 9-minute duration was accurate.

Gunn clarified, "Inclusive of credits/post credits, the runtime is 2 hours 9 minutes."

The director also took the opportunity to address a circulating rumour that Warner Bros. had forced him to shorten the film's runtime.

Gunn categorically denied the claim and said, "Zero truth to that."

He further emphasised that as a DC Studios film, the studio had no such influence over the project.

"And they couldn't even if that's something that they wanted to. It's a DC Studios film," Gunn remarked, as quoted by Deadline.

This restates any speculation that Warner Bros. played a role in trimming the movie.

The upcoming 'Superman' film, written, directed, and co-produced by Gunn, will explore the journey of Clark Kent, portrayed by David Corenswet, as he grapples with his Kryptonian heritage and his life in Smallville with his adoptive family.

The film represents a pivotal moment in the relaunch of the DC Universe under Gunn's leadership and will be the first film of the new DCU Chapter One.

'Superman' boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Alongside David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan will star as Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult will take on the iconic role of Lex Luthor.

The film will also feature performances from Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt, aka Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, as per Deadline.

Isabela Merced rounds out the cast as Kendra Saunders, also known as Hawkgirl.

The film will also see several characters crossing over from the established DC Universe, including Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica (The Engineer), and Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, better known to fans as 'Supergirl'.

With a diverse cast, Gunn's 'Superman' is set to be an exciting new chapter for the DC franchise.

As the first film in the DC Universe's 'Chapter One: Gods and Monsters', 'Superman' is more than just a retelling of the 'Man of Steel's origin story.

It promises to explore Clark Kent's internal conflict as he navigates the complexities of his dual identity, bridging the gap between his Kryptonian roots and his Earth-bound family and friends in Smallville. (ANI)

