Mumbai, June 4: An arrest warrant has been issued against former 'Bigg Boss’ contestant, Rishabh Sinha in Mumbai. The complainant, Vikhram Shankar Saxena has alleged in his statement that Rishabh Sinha had taken money from him, and fled the country. Sinha has now fled the country as the allegations of financial fraud have come to light. IANS has accessed the latest arrest warrant, and found that the court has directed the Mumbai police to make the arrest. Since the accused remains away from the country, the court has set the next date of hearing as August 21, 2025. Box Office Scams: What is Block Booking? The Truth Behind Theatrical Malpractice 'Sky Force' and 'Chhaava' Are Recently Accused Of.

It is alleged that Rishabh Sinha procured an amount to the tune of INR 1 crore, and duped his friend, as he refused to make the payment. The complainant has alleged that Rishabh is leading a “fake lifestyle”. Rishabh Sinha is known for playing the role of Ayaan Ahmed Khan in ‘Qubool Hai’, participating in ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ and ‘Bigg Boss 9’. He also played a negative role in the movie ‘Kaanchi: The Unbreakable’. He was a wild card entry on ‘Bigg Boss 9’, and was in the game till the very end of the season. He finished as the first runner-up as he lost to Prince Narula. IndusInd Bank Fraud, Incorrect Accounting Lead to Bank’s Worst-Ever Show in Q4 With INR 2,329 Crore Loss, Chairman Sunil Mehta Promises No More Setbacks Ahead.

Rishabh Sinha also had a dramatic exit from ‘Qubool Hai’, and was later replaced by actor Vikrant Massey, who garnered fame following his work in ‘Balika Vadhu’ in which he essayed the role of Shyam Singh. While Vikrant went on to transition into cinema with his recent release being ‘The Sabarmati Report’, Rishabh has largely remained away from the media glare. However, he continues to remain active on Instagram with his last post being from May 22. Both the parties are required to appear in the Judicial Magistrate Court.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).