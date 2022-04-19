Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): 'Lovecraft Country' actor Jamie Chung and 'The Hitcher' actor Sophia Bush have joined the cast of Bryan Greenberg's directorial debut project 'Junction'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the opioid drama is about Big Pharma and its impact on American health care.

The movie will address the opioid crisis in America from three different points of view: the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor, and a patient.

"Each character comes face to face with their decisions and their role in the epidemic,' as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Verdi Productions and Public School Productions are producing the project, which is set to shoot this spring in Rhode Island.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chad A Verdi is producing the film along with Aaron Kaufman, Anthony Gudas, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr, Paul Luba, Scott Annan, and Thomas Sandgaard of The Sandgaard Foundation. (ANI)

