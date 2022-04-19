'Lock Upp' contestant Zeeshan Khan has been eliminated by jailor Karan Kundrra after he lost his cool and got into an ugly fight with Azma Fallah. It all started when Azma said to Zeeshan that your girlfriend, Reyhna Pandit begged the makers of the show to take you in. Listening to this Zeeshan got agitated and started screaming at her. Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Reveals Painful Secret About His Mother’s Death in Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Zeeshan started to destroy Azma's bed and make-up materials and reacting to his outburst, Azma went to Zeeshan's bed and threw away his protein powder. He threw all of Azma's medicines. Zeeshan poked Azma with broom in her eye, pulled her towel from her head and threw powder on her face. Karan then told Azma the things that she says is filth and said she shouldn't go on anyone's family. Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Gets Eliminated From Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show.

The jailer later went on to talk to Zeeshan and pointed out the physical violence. Karan then played 2-3 videos of the violence that Zeeshan did. Zeeshan's elimination was immediately decided upon. 'Lock Upp' streans on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2022 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).