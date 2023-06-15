Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston is hopeful that she'll eventually meet the right person, despite a string of high-profile failed relationships, as per Page Six.

On Wednesday, a source told Page Six, "In her gut, Jen believes she'll eventually meet the right person.However, a source stated that she is not going to beat herself up if it doesn't happen" because she is genuinely fine on her own.

According to a second source, the 'Friends' alum is in a great place right now.

The insider said, "She's happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends. She's been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally."

From July 2000 to October 2005, Aniston was married to Brad Pitt.

Pitt's alleged affair with 'Mr. & Mrs Smith' co-star Angelina Jolie, with whom he had children and later married, caused the couple to divorce.

In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt.

Aniston, for her part, dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer before reuniting with longtime pal Justin Theroux.

They reconnected on the set of their 2011 film, 'Wanderlust,' and started dating soon after.

They split up less than three years later, announcing in February 2018 that they were better off as friends.

Aniston, who has no children, has only recently revealed her long-hidden struggle to conceive.

During all of the years of media speculation about her fertility, Aniston was going through IVF and drinking Chinese teas, as per Page Six.

Last week, she star went viral for showing off her natural and refreshing grey hair. (ANI)

