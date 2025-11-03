Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston has finally confirmed her relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. Fans found out after the Friends star took to social media to wish Curtis a happy birthday, sharing an adorable picture of the two posing together. The revelation left fans delighted, and they flooded her post with congratulatory comments. Jennifer Aniston Confirms Relationship with Jim Curtis, Calls Him ‘My Love’ in Adorable Birthday Post (View Pic

Jennifer Aniston Makes It Instagram Official With Jim Curtis

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday (November 3), Jennifer Aniston shared a post to wish her boyfriend Jim Curtis a happy birthday with a picture. In the stunning black and white photo shared by the actress, she could be seen smiling as she lovingly wraps her arms around Curtis from behind. She captioned her post, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."

Jennifer Aniston Confirms Her Relationship With Jim Curtis on HIs Birthday – View Post

Jennifer Aniston's Diamond Band Steals Attention

However, it wasn’t the post that really grabbed everyone’s attention. Jennifer Aniston was seen wearing a sparkling diamond band on her ring finger, sparking rumours about whether the actress might be engaged. While neither Aniston nor Curtis has officially commented on the speculation yet, social media is buzzing with excitement.

What Is the Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis?

Jennifer Aniston, who was born on February 11, 1969, to actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow in Los Angeles, is currently 56 years old. Her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, is 49 years old, making the Friends star seven years older than him. While fans have been discussing their age gap, sources close to the couple told PEOPLE that age has never been a concern for them. The insider said, "They've been seeing each other for a few months now, and she's in a very good place, grounded, fulfilled, and very happy. ‘Friends’ Actress Jennifer Aniston Surprised To Learn Reese Witherspoon’s Real Name Is Laura After 20-Year Friendship (Watch Video).

How Did Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’ Romance Begin?

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were first linked together in July 2025 after getting seen on vacation together in Mallorca, Spain. Several pictures of their vacay went viral on the internet. Curtis also attended the Season 4 premiere of her series, The Morning Show, in September, but didn't walk the red carpet. Ever since then, fans have been speculating that something might be brewing between the two.

