As one of the most iconic stars of our generation, Jennifer Aniston has cemented her place not only in Hollywood but also in the world of fashion. From her unforgettable role as Rachel Green on Friends to her current status as a style icon, Aniston's fashion evolution has been nothing short of remarkable. In honour of her birthday, let’s take a look at a few times the beloved actress completely redefined fashion. Famous Birthdays on February 11: BLACKPINK's Rosé, Jennifer Aniston and Daniil Medvedev – Know About Celebrities Born on February 11.

The ‘Rachel’ haircut

When Jennifer Aniston debuted her now-legendary “Rachel” hairstyle in the 1990s on 'Friends', she didn’t just change her look—she revolutionized it. The layered, bouncy cut became one of the most requested hairstyles in salons worldwide. Women everywhere raced to get the ‘Rachel,’ and it remains one of the most iconic beauty trends in TV history. This hairstyle was not just a hairdo, it was a fashion statement.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The scarf top for the 1999 Screen Guild Awards

Aniston turned heads at the 1999 Screen Guild Awards when she stepped onto the red carpet in a sleek, form-fitting black scarf top and body-hugging floor-length black skirt. The simple yet stunning ensemble perfectly epitomized elegance with a modern twist. This moment set the stage for her future red carpet appearances.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Casual cool in the 2000s

Throughout the 2000s, Jennifer Aniston mastered the art of laid-back style without compromising on sophistication. One standout moment came when she was photographed in a simple, yet impeccably styled, grey tank top, low waist oversized jeans, bold belt and oversized sunglasses while out and about in the city.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red carpet royalty: 2004 Emmy Awards

In 2004, Aniston wowed at the 56th Emmy Awards in a white-golden strapless Chanel gown. The design featured intricate embroidery, drawing attention to her timeless beauty. The dress, combined with her simple yet elegant makeup, had the world talking.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Aniston!