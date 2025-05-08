Los Angeles, May 8: The Mississippi man, who crashed his car through the front gate of Jennifer Aniston‘s home in Bel Air, has been charged with vandalism and stalking. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office made the charges public, reports ‘Variety’.

The DA states that Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was charged with one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism. “Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities”, said District Attorney Nathan Hotchman of the incident. “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable”. ‘Acting Is Profound Way of Expressing Through Another Character’s Skin’: Iulia Vantur As She Makes Her Acting Debut in English Short Film ‘Echoes of Us’,.

As per ‘Variety’, the man also faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm. Carwyle’s arrangement is set for May 8, with his bail set at $150,000. If convicted, Carwyle could serve three years in state prison. According to the Los Angeles DA, Carwyle was accused of harassing Aniston from March 1, 2023, to May 5 of this year, repeatedly sending her unsolicited emails, voicemails and social media messages. 61st Baeksang Arts Awards Winners: IU and Park Bo Gum’s ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ Wins Big; Ju Ji Hoon and Kim Tae Ri Shine As Best Actors – Check Full List!.

The DA reports that on May 5 at approximately 12:20 p.m., Carwyle crashed his car into the front gate of Aniston’s Bel Air residence and stopped in her driveway. He was apprehended by a security guard before police arrived on the scene. “I want to thank law enforcement and our Stalking and Threat Assessment Team, particularly Deputy District Attorney Sam Hulefeld, for their outstanding work in this case”, Hochman said, “By working together, we are ensuring that dangerous individuals are taken off our streets”.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).