Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Just like most of the special occasions in the year 2020 with the ongoing pandemic, this thanksgiving is also a bit different for Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston as the actor celebrated her thanksgiving cuddling up with her adorable pet dog.

The 'Friends' star took to Instagram on Thursday (local time) to share photos from her celebrations on Instagram, and to reveal what she's grateful for this year.

The 'Murder Mystery' actor shared a couple of snaps on the photo-sharing platform in which, Aniston plays along with her little furball. Sporting a black cardigan and a pair of blue denim- Aniston showered love on her four-legged friend and celebrated Thanksgiving at her home. Playing around with her pet, the duo seems to enjoy each others company.

The 'We're The Millers' star captioned the post as, "We're grateful, (alongside folded hands and red heart emojis)."

Celebrity followers, fellow actors and more than 40 lakh fans liked the post, with many leaving sweet comments.

'The Good Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon termed the duo in picture "Cutie Pies," and left two red heart emoticons.

Thanksgiving is a festival that is celebrated in America, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and other parts. It is also a national holiday in the regions where it is celebrated. (ANI)

