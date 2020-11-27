The 'ghar ka batvaara' task gets continued on tonight's (Nov 26) episode and we saw something which we thought never will happen on this season of Bigg Boss 14. As Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's friendship finally comes to an end. Right from their war of words to Rubina calling Jasmin's way of dealing things as sugar-coated, we literally were surprised to see this. However, that's not it, as we also saw a tiff between Rubina and hubby Abhinav Shukla. Quite a dramatic day. Incase, you have missed tonight's episode, here are the highlights. Bigg Boss 14 November 25 Episode: BFF Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin Lock Horns; Sarpanch Kavita Kaushik Rules The Panchayat - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Nikki Tamboli's Drama

The day starts with Nikki being adamant that she wants to sleep in the bedroom area which is Rubina Dilaik and team's property as per the task. However, Eijaz Khan who is part of Rubina's team urges his teammates to let Nikki sleep in as she is unwell. After a lot of discussions, Tamboli finally gets to sleep in the bedroom. But Abhinav Shukla sees her stealing makeup brushes which irks him. This leads to a lot of chaos where BFF Abhinav and Jasmin Bhasin also get into a heated argument.

Rubina and Jasmin Fight

In the morning, team Rubina blocks Nikki inside the bedroom area. This makes Nikki's team member Aly Goni and Jasmin feel that they are harassing Tamboli. Not just this, it also creates chaos between Bhasin and Dilaik wherein the former also tells the latter to mind the way she is talking to her. We also see Aly coming to Jasmin's resue.

Check Out The Video:

Abhinav Shukla Screams At Rubina

Rubina's fight with Jasmin upsets Abhinav Shukla and he tells his wife to not act stupid. Hubby dearest also screams at Rubina and utters that she is behaving in quite a brainless way. To which Rubina replies that she knows what she is doing and needs no suggestion from anyone. She also taunts Shukla of being a staunch supporter of Jasmin. First time ever, we see a rift between the couple. Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi Advices Abhinav Shukla to Let Rubina Dilaik Be Herself and ‘Stop Spoiling Her Game’ (View Tweet).

Rubina Calls Abhinav A Beggar

Jasmin serves parathas as breakfast in the morning but the portion she gives was way too less. This makes Rubia comment about her kindness. Amid this, Abhinav explains Aly that how the food is less and so finally team Rubi gets a bigger portion. Well, this irks Dilaik and she calls Abhinav a 'beggar'.

Jasmin Tells Rubina That Her True Colours Are Revealed

The day ends with, Rubina and Jasmin, yelling at each other. While Jasmin alleges Rubina for finally showing her true colours, Rubina, on the other hand, replies to Bhasin saying that she can't get personal on national TV merely to win the show.

That's it, guys! These are top five highlights from Bigg Boss 14's November 26 episode. Indeed, what a dramatic day. With now changed equations, let us see what the show brings ahead. Stay tuned!

