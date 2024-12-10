Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Actor Jeremy Allen White, who is best known for his role in 'The Bear' has joined the cast of the Star Wars film 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'.

'The Mandalorian & Grogu' is an upcoming film directed by Jon Favreau and co-written by Favreau and Dave Filoni. It is part of the Star Wars franchise and a continuation of the Disney+ TV series 'The Mandalorian'.

The film stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

White has joined the film as the voice of Jabba the Hutt's son Rotta the Hutt.

The project marks the first major franchise for the actor following his Emmy-winning breakout role on the FX series 'The Bear', according to Variety.

There is a little bit of information about the plot of the film The Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" takes place years after the events of 1983's "Return of the Jedi," in which Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) strangles Jabba to death.

The recent spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett" revealed that Jabba's absence left a power vacuum among the organized crime bosses on Tatooine; two of Jabba's cousins made a play for his territory, only to be defeated by Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), who takes over instead. It seems likely that with Jabba's son somehow involved in the new film, Boba Fett and his deputy Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) could show up as well, according to Variety.

Talking about White's work front, he is currently busy shooting for the Bruce Springsteen biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere" with writer-director Scott Cooper.

Jeremy Allen White stole the spotlight at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, securing his second consecutive win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Jeremy Allen White won the award for his portrayal of Carmy Berzatto in the second season of 'The Bear'. He also won Golden Globe and SAG awards.

In addition to his role in 'The Bear', White has been making waves in other projects. He is known for his previous work as Philip "Lip" Gallagher in Showtime's 'Shameless', which ran for 11 seasons.

"The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau is directing "The Mandalorian & Grogu" from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Filoni ("Ahsoka"). The project, which will star Pedro Pascal as Mando, aka Din Djarin, and Sigourney Weaver in an undisclosed role, is set to debut on May 22, 2026. It will be the first "Star Wars" feature film since 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," reported Variety. (ANI)

