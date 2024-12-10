Actress Avika Gor says her film Bloody Ishq brings a fresh perspective to the horror-thriller genre and revealed that she always enjoyed the thrill the category brings. As her film is all set to have its World TV Premiere, Avika said: "Bloody Ishq brings a fresh perspective to the horror-thriller genre, a domain where director Vikram Bhatt is celebrated for his expertise." ‘Bloody Ishq’ Movie Review: Avika Gor’s Horror-Diva Act Feels Lost in Vikram Bhatt’s Shoddy Recycling of ‘Raaz’.

"As a long-time fan of horror movies, I’ve always enjoyed the thrill and suspense they bring, and I’m elated to be part of this project. What excites me even more is that Bloody Ishq will now reach a much wider audience across the country, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a thrilling experience"

The film’s lead actor, Vardhaan said: “Bloody Ishq is a treat for die-hard fans of horror and edgy thrillers. It strikes the perfect balance between spine-chilling scares and captivating suspense. Working with Avika and Mr Bhatt was a fantastic experience, and I enjoyed essaying my intense character of Romesh.”

Set on a picturesque Scottish Island, Bloody Ishq tells the story of Neha and Romesh, a loving couple who experience eerie occult events when Neha goes through a life-changing accident that wipes out her memory. Their idyllic seaside home turns into a haunting abode of lies and deception, as Neha discovers that Romesh is hiding secrets from her.

Watch 'Bloody Ishq' Trailer:

Vikram Bhatt’s horror-thriller Bloody Ishq airs on December 14 on Star Gold. Vikram shared his thoughts and said that with Bloody Ishq, he wanted to merge the chills of a classic horror film with the intensity of a love story. ‘Bloody Ishq’ OTT Release Date: Here’s When and When To Watch Avika Gor and Vardhan Puri's Horror Movie Online!

“It’s a deeply personal project for me. Avika's portrayal of Neha is both intense and vulnerable, while Vardhan's performance as Romesh is chilling and captivating. Their on-screen chemistry is electrifying, and they have brought the characters to life in a way that is both haunting and unforgettable."

