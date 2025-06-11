Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal in a still from 'Eddington' trailer (Photo/Instagram/@A24)

Washington [US], June 11 (ANI): A24 has released the first full-length trailer for 'Eddington,' the latest film from acclaimed director Ari Aster.

The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, is set during the COVID-19 pandemic and follows a tense standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor that ignites a powder keg of neighbourly conflicts in Eddington, New Mexico.

For Aster, 'Eddington' marks a reunion with Phoenix, with whom he collaborated on the dark comedy 'Beau Is Afraid.'

The film features an all-star cast, including Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Michael Ward, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone.

As per Deadline, after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, 'Eddington' received a standing ovation lasting nearly seven minutes.

The film is set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that Aster believes has yet to be properly captured on film.

'Eddington' promises to deliver a thought-provoking and intense cinematic experience, exploring the tensions and conflicts that arose during this pivotal moment in history.

Aster directed the film from his own script, and it was produced by A24 alongside Lars Knudsen under the Square Peg banner.

The film is set to hit theatres on July 18. (ANI)

