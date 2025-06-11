June 11 marks the birth anniversary of iconic Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Born in 1993 in Punjab's Moosa, the singer went on to become one of the biggest names in the Punjabi music industry, bringing it global recognition with hit tracks like "So High", "Devil", "295", "East Side Flow" and "The Last Ride", to name a few. Sidhu Moosewala would have turned 32 today if not for the tragic incident on May 29, 2022, when he was shot dead in his car in his village in Mansa. On his birth anniversary, fans received a special surprise - a new EP titled "Moose Print" was released and has already gone viral. Sidhu Moosewala Birth Anniversary: Netizens Pay Tribute to Iconic Punjabi Singer With Heartfelt Posts, Celebrate His Legacy With New EP ‘Moose Print’.

3 New Sidhu Moosewala Songs Released on His Birth Anniversary

Fans were busy remembering their beloved singer Sidhu Moosewala on his 32nd birth anniversary on Wednesday (June 11), when they were surprised by the release of three new songs - "Take Notes", "Neal", and "0008" as part of the EP "Moose Print". With these additions, a total of 10 songs have been released on Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube channel since his passing. While Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, has announced that three new songs would be dropped on June 1, many were not aware of it.

All three tracks instantly went viral, garnering over 1.5 million views within just three hours of their release. This proves Sidhu Moosewala’s enduring influence and loyal fan base, even three years after his passing. This is the power of music. This is what it means to truly leave a mark.

Fans of the Punjabi music sensation took to X (previously Twitter) and shared their excitement on the release of "Moose Print". A user wrote, "Bullets can kill a man, but not his voice, not his music. RIP to the king of the industry," while another shared, "A piece of creativity. Brilliant writing from Sidhu Moosewala. Melody, vocals, well executed." Check out more reactions below.

MoosePrint TRENDING NO. 2, : Track 0008 NO 3 : Take Notes NO.4 : track Neal Bullets can k!ll a man,but not his voice, not his music.. Rip to the king of the industry 👑#MoosePrint#SidhuMoosewala Justice for sidhu moosewala 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5EzLbkEkcG — Reppin_MooseWala (@Punjabihitzz) June 11, 2025

A peice of creativity, Brilliant writing from sidhu moosewala Melody, vocals. well executed 👏 Brilliant composition Marvellous Production , All Music producers have done fab job. Happy Moosewala day Sidhu u outdone yourself this time Smashed ittt 🔥#MoosePrint pic.twitter.com/LqewLnKn7N — Reppin_MooseWala (@Punjabihitzz) June 11, 2025

Police chargesheet confirmed that Canada-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi conspired in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala to avenge the murder of his friend Vicky Middukhera. The singer was loved all over the world for his Punjabi tracks, which dominated the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. Sidhu Moosewala's fearless music continues to remain in the hearts of his fans.

