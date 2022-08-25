Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): On Thursday, John Abraham treated his fans by sharing his first look from one of the most anticipated films 'Pathaan'.

Taking to Instagram, John took to Instagram and unveiled a motion poster featuring his glimpse from the film.

The motion poster features an armed John intensely staring into the camera as flames of fire flicker in the backdrop.

"I'll let my action do all the talking," he captioned the post.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

"Every announcement of Pathaan is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of Pathaan to be a big talking point mainly because, we, fortunately, have the content to create that buzz," Siddharth said.

About his decision to cast John as the villain, he added, "John is the antagonist, the villain of Pathaan. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar."

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh also shared John's motion poster on his Instagram, describing his character as "tough."

"He's tough and plays it rough! Presenting @thejohnabraham in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen," he wrote.

'Pathaan' is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. (ANI)

