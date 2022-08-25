The last few weeks have been action-packed for Sony's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The second rendition of the popular show featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is all set to complete one year on air on August 30. And Nakuul Mehta (as Ram Kapoor) and Disha Parmar (as Priya Sood) have been loved and accepted by fans worldwide. While we eagerly wait for the upcoming episode, pictures from the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 sets have hit the internet, and they have fans talking. The pictures from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Krishna Janmashtami celebrations show more romance brewing for the lead, as Ram (Nakuul) makes Priya (Disha) wear his mother's kangan. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Sneak Peek Video: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Ram and Priya to Reunite As Show Inches Closer to One Year Mark? (Spoiler Alert).

Ram Makes Priya His Mother's Kangan

SBS live seg - Ram looks so happyyy! And he put the Kangans on Priya in front of everyone! 🤩 This familyyy 🤌🏼 I'm not crying. I'm not cryinggg 😭#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/zMn4jhgiMK — ZRoses 🌸 (@zahrasarfraz16) August 25, 2022

The pictures have already created a roar on social media, with fans speculating on the plot's twists and turns. In yesterday's episode, fans witnessed Ram wishing for Priya to stay as he hugged her. The episode captured Ram & Priya helping Maithri (played by Anjum Fakih) deliver her baby boy in classic 3 Idiots fashion. The confession and Ram's wish to have Priya and Pihu in his life left many fans teary-eyed. And these new pictures are only going to make #RaYa fans happier.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been on air since August 30, 2021, and the show has been keeping the plot crisp, exciting and ever-evolving. The show has already had a 5-year leap, which was met with mixed reactions. But the show's pace has only received appreciation in the post-leap phase. And as we inch closer to the one-year anniversary of the show, fans are eagerly expecting most, if not all, the differences and deceits to disappear finally. The biggest deceit that is slowly unravelling is Ram's belief that Pihu (played by Aarohi Kumavat) is not his daughter.

And fans have been demanding for Priya to come clean to Ram and finally bring their favourite couple back together for good. While the chances of this happening seem bleak, a pending DNA test and Ram's own growing affinity towards Pihu are surely giving people hope that #RaYa will be back. There are a lot of ifs, buts and questions that fans continue to have. And the only way to get closer to the answer is by waiting for the upcoming episodes! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 airs on Sony TV from Mon-Fri 8 pm onwards!

