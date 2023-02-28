After dating for almost 3 years, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are now reportedly engaged. People Magazine confirmed the news on Monday. According to Page Six, the co-stars of "Confess, Fletch" originally got to know one another while filming the Mad Men series finale, which debuted in 2015. Even though Hamm, 51, and Osceola, 34, were seen together just once in 2017, they didn't start dating until the beginning of 2020, when they were frequently spotted out together, as per a Page Six report. Adele Is Engaged to Rich Paul; Singer Shows Off Her Diamond Ring at Recent LA Show!

The discreetly in love couple, who both avoid social media, were seen playing tennis together in May last year. They were also spotted spending a day at the beach in Santa Barbara, California in September. Although they have kept their relationship fairly quiet, as per Page Six, the couple was seen engaging in intense PDA while on vacation in Italy in September 2021. In March 2022, the stars of Top Gun: Maverick and Law & Order True Crime, respectively, stepped out for an Awards watching party as a couple. Adele and BF Rich Paul Engaged; Singer and Her Fiancé Are Planning a Summer Wedding – Reports.

Previously, from 1997 through 2015, Hamm actor was in a long-term relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt. In a joint statement, the ex-couple stated that they will "continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward."

