Famous People Born on March 10: March 10 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities from various fields. Hollywood stars Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, Sharon Stone, and Paget Brewster celebrate their birthdays on this day, along with country music sensation Carrie Underwood and Latin music star Bad Bunny. Action legend Chuck Norris is also among the famous figures born on March 10. In sports, footballers Samuel Eto'o, Ivan Rakitic, Lassana Diarra, and Jack Butland, along with Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic, are recognised for their achievements. Indian political and cultural figures such as Madhavrao Scindia, Omar Abdullah, Ritu Varma, Shahbaz Khan, and Chirag Patil also share this birthday. Additionally, Udupi Ramachandra Rao, a pioneer in Indian space research, theatre personality Dolly Thakore, and renowned Marathi poet Mangesh Padgaonkar are remembered for their contributions. Popular gaming personality Dr DisRespect also adds to the list of influential names born on this day.

Famous March 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Olivia Wilde Chuck Norris Jon Hamm Sharon Stone Carrie Underwood Paget Brewster Bad Bunny Samuel Eto'o Dr DisRespect Ivan Rakitic Lassana Diarra Jack Butland Madhavrao Scindia Omar Abdullah Ritu Varma Shahbaz Khan Chirag Patil Udupi Ramachandra Rao (10 March 1932 - 24 July 2017) Dolly Thakore Mangesh Padgaonkar (10 March 1929 - 30 December 2015) Belinda Bencic

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on March 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).