March 10, 2025, Special Days: March 10, 2025, is packed with various observances across different cultures and interests. In Hindu traditions, Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat and Narasimha Dwadashi hold spiritual significance. CISF Raising Day honours the Central Industrial Security Force in India, while Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary commemorates the legacy of the social reformer. It is also National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, promoting health education. Commonwealth Day 2025 and Canberra Day are observed in Commonwealth nations and Australia, respectively. Fun global celebrations include International Bagpipe Day, International Day of Awesomeness, and International Wig Day.

Additionally, National Dry Shampoo Day, National Landline Telephone Day, and National Napping Day highlight everyday conveniences. Fashion lovers can enjoy National Skirt Day, while Taranaki Anniversary and Salvation Army Day are observed in New Zealand. Tibetan Uprising Day remembers Tibet’s resistance, and gamers can celebrate National Super Mario Day, honouring the beloved video game icon. There are several famous March 10 birthdays and birth anniversaries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on March 10, 2025 (Monday)

Famous March 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Olivia Wilde Chuck Norris Jon Hamm Sharon Stone Carrie Underwood Paget Brewster Bad Bunny Samuel Eto'o Dr DisRespect Ivan Rakitic Lassana Diarra Jack Butland Madhavrao Scindia Omar Abdullah Ritu Varma Shahbaz Khan Chirag Patil Udupi Ramachandra Rao (10 March 1932 - 24 July 2017) Dolly Thakore Mangesh Padgaonkar (10 March 1929 - 30 December 2015) Belinda Bencic

Death Anniversaries on March 10

Savitribai Phule died on 10 March 1897 (age 66 years)

