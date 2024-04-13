Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Taiwanese-American film director and TV producer Justin Lin is set to helm 'Stakehorse', a crime thriller for Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lin and his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner will also produce it, alongside Todd Lieberman and Alex Young of Hidden Pictures.

Justin Piasecki wrote the script, and most of it is kept in the stable. It revolves around a horse veterinarian who works on the side for criminals who require off-the-books medical care.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, sources say the project is tonally similar to The Town, the crime thriller directed by Ben Affleck. The script landed near the top of the 2023 Black List.

Perfect Storm's Andrew Schneider and Sal Gatdula are executive producers.

Lin's directing career started with 1997's 'Shopping for Fangs', and continued with the 2002, 'Better Luck Tomorrow', both of which starred John Cho. He was then brought on to direct the third 'Fast & Furious' movie, 'The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift'.

Lin returned for the three 'Fast & Furious' sequels, 'Fast & Furious' (2009), 'Fast Five' (2011), and 'Fast & Furious 6' (2013), before directing 'Star Trek Beyond' (2016) for Paramount.

He is going back to his indie drama roots as his next directorial effort will be Last Days, his passion project that will begin shooting in Thailand at the end of April.

But he hasn't left the studio world behind and has at least two star and IP-driven projects in very active development, including the Charlize Theron-Daniel Craig thriller 'Two for the Money', set up at Apple, and 'One Punch Man', Sony's adaptation of the popular manga, currently being rewritten by Dan Harmon and Heather Anne Campbell, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

