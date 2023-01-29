Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Woah! Chinese-born K-pop idol Jackson Wang is in India to perform at one of the world's longest-running music festivals Lollapalooza.

The 'LMLY' hitmaker arrived in the country on Saturday night. He was given a rousing welcome at the Mumbai airport by his desi fans.

Several clips have been doing the rounds on the internet in which fans are seen going crazy seeing Wang. What won everyone's heart was Wang's gesture towards his fans. He greeted them with "namaste".

https://twitter.com/zlinzlinz/status/1619399439336214529

"Welcome to India Wang. Can't wait to see your performance," a social media user reacted to the viral video.

"Loved the way he did namaste gesture," another one wrote.

In one of the viral videos, Wang can also be seen giving a tight hug to a boy who accidentally fell at the airport.

https://twitter.com/Gaur_R7/status/1619424882235932672

Touched by fans' gesture, Wang took to Twitter to thank India for a warm welcome.

"Thank u for being there today #India..plz get home safe. It means a lot to me to see u all. After wanting to come here for a decade. I'm so grateful finally I'm here. I hope i see u tmr," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/JacksonWang852/status/1619408784388161536

This year Lollapalooza's line-up includes over 40 international artists, with 26 award nominees. Brown Munde fame AP Dhillon performed at the opening day of Lollapalooza in Mumbai on Saturday. Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azada too performed at the music gala. (ANI)

