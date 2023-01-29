GOT7’s Jackson Wang, who is on Magic Man World Tour, has arrived in Mumbai to perform at Lollapalooza India on January 29. The K-pop star’s fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of him and it finally happened. Many of them gathered at the Mumbai Airport to welcome him. Video of Jackson Wang getting mobbed at the airport has gone viral. AP Dhillon Performs at Lollapalooza Music Fest in Mumbai; Fans Cheer and Sing Along As the ‘Brown Munde’ Hitmaker Performs on Stage (Watch Videos).

Jackson Wang At Mumbai Airport

this one person was warned time and again..yet she jumped at him and everything started. No we will not blur her picture because THIS IS NOT DONE! As the Indian fanbase we are ashamed We are sorry for what happened#JACKSONININDIA pic.twitter.com/PeJTvAE1Ew — GOT7 INDIA OFFICIAL 🇮🇳 (@IndiaGot7) January 28, 2023

GOT7 Star Gets Mobbed

Jackson Wang arrived today in India. It was good seeing you and sorry for all the trouble Fans made at the airport. Welcome to India Jackson All the best for tomorrow's Lollapaloza 💖#JACKSONININDIA #JacksonWang #jacksonwanginindia pic.twitter.com/BjZM9IyM82 — Krishika Shah (@ShahKrishika) January 28, 2023

