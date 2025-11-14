Superstar Mammootty's fans are in for a treat as the trailer of their favourite actor's upcoming film Kalamkaval is finally out. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 27. 'Kalamkaval' Release Date: Mammootty’s Action Thriller Set for Worldwide Release on November 27, 2025 (View Poster).

Starring Vinayakan and Mammootty in the lead roles, the movie is directed by Jithin K Jose, while the music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

Watch ‘Kalamkaval’ Trailer:

The one-minute and fifty-second trailer opens with an introduction to the story of two friends whose petty fights turned into a communal riot in the village of Kottayikkonam in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

Vinayakan plays the role of an investigating officer tasked with solving the case, but as he delves deeper into his investigation, the buried secrets astonish him.

While the trailer is primarily focused towards Vinayakan's character, the final moments of the video focus more towards Mammootty's character.

A notable moment occurs when Mammootty's character delivers the line, "Do you know killing what offers the most pleasure?" This quote, left without an answer, serves as the trailer's closing statement, further fuelling speculation about the nature of his character.

The movie is produced by George Sebastian under the banner of Mammootty Kompany. The production house shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. ‘Kalamkaval’ Song ‘Nilaa Kaayum’: Mammootty and Vinayakan’s Film Unveils Mesmerising Track Sung by Sindhu Delson (Watch Video).

Mammootty recently won the Best Actor award for his stellar performance in Rahul Sadasivan's folk-horror film Bramayugam, while debutante Shamla Hamza won the Best Actress award for her impressive portrayal in Feminichi Fathima at the Kerala State Film Awards 2025.