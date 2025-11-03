The winners of the 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced on November 3, 2025, in Thrissur. Minister for Culture and Films Saji Cherian revealed the honourees at a press conference, alongside a seven-member jury chaired by acclaimed actor Prakash Raj. The panel selected the winners from 128 Malayalam films released in 2024, recognising a year marked by creative storytelling, strong performances, and technical brilliance. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: Prithviraj Sukumaran Wins Best Actor for ‘Aadujeevitham’ aka ‘The Goat Life’.

At the top of the list was Manjummel Boys, which dominated the awards with major wins including Best Film, Best Director (Chidambaram), Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay, Best Lyricist, and Best Music Director. The film’s sweeping success cements its place as one of the defining Malayalam films of the decade.

Mammootty and Shamla Hamza Take Top Acting Honours

Veteran superstar Mammootty won the Best Actor award for his haunting performance in Bramayugam, reaffirming his continued mastery in exploring complex characters. His portrayal in the Rahul Sadasivan-directed psychological horror was widely celebrated for its intensity. This is his seventh win at Kerala State Film Awards, a record in itself.

Shamla Hamza took home the Best Actress award for Feminichi Fathima, marking a breakthrough recognition for her nuanced and emotionally resonant performance.

'Manjummel Boys’ Winning Streak

Chidambaram’s Manjummel Boys emerged as the undisputed star of the evening, bagging multiple awards across key categories, including Best Movie, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Lyricist. Manjummel Boys Movie Review: Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi's Film is a Gripping Survival Thriller with Near-Perfect Execution!

Best Actor: Mammootty (Bramayugam)

Best Actress: Shamla Hamza (Feminichi Fathima)

Best Film: Manjummel Boys

Best Second Film: Feminichi Fathima\

Best Popular Film: Premalu

Special Jury Award for Women/Transgender People: Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine As Light)

Best Director: Chidambaram S Poduval (Manjummel Boys)

Best Debutant Director: Fazil Muhammed (Feminichi Fathima)

Best Character Artist (Female): Lijomol Jose (Nadanna Sambhavam)

Best Character Artist (Male): Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys), Sidharth Bharathan (Bramayugam)

Special Jury Award: Asif Ali (Kishkindha Kaandam), Tovino Thomas (ARM), Darshana Rajendran (Paradise), Jyothirmayi (Bougainvillaea), Paradise

Best Screenplay (Original): Chidambaram (Manjummel Boys)

Best Screenplay (Adaptation): Lajo Jose, Amal Neerad (Bougainvillaea)

Best Story: Prasanna Vithanage (Paradise)

Best Music Director: Sushin Shyam (Bougainvillaea)

Best Background Score: Christo Xavier (Bramayugam)

Best Lyricist: Vedan ("Kuthanthram" - Manjummel Boys)

Best Playback Singer (Male): KS Harisankar ("Kiliye" - ARM)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Zeba Tommy ("Aarorum" - Am Ah)

Best Cinematography: Shyju Khalid (Manjummel Boys)

Best Editor: Sooraj ES (Kishkindha Kaandam)

Best Production Design: Ajayan Chalissery (Manjummel Boys)

Best Choreography: Sumesh Sundar and Jishnudas (Bougainvillaea)

Best Costume: Sameera Saneesh (Rekhachithram, Bougainvillaea)

Best VFX: ARM

Best Sync Sound: Ajayan Adattu (Pani)

Best Sound Design: Bhuvanesh Gupta and Vishnu Ram (Bougainvillaea)

Best Dubbing Artist (Female): Sayonara Philip (Barroz)

Best Dubbing Artist (Male): Bhasi Vaikom (Barroz)

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards highlight a remarkable phase for Malayalam cinema, where content-driven stories continue to triumph over formulaic filmmaking in what is seen as one of the best years for Malayalam movies.

