At the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, Mammootty added yet another milestone to his legendary career by winning Best Actor for his haunting performance as the terrifying Koduman Potti in Rahul Sadasivan’s supernatural fantasy drama, Bramayugam. 55th Kerala State Film Awards Winners: ‘Manjummel Boys’ Enjoys Major Sweep Including Best Film and Best Director; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Adjudged Best Actors – See Full List.

With this victory, the veteran actor has created history - he now holds the record for the most Best Actor wins in Kerala State Film Awards history, with seven trophies, bringing his overall tally to 11 awards across different categories.

Mammootty vs Mohanlal - Most Number of Wins

Mammootty’s latest win also sees him surpassing his long-time friend and cinematic counterpart, Mohanlal, who currently has six Best Actor wins. However, given the strong reception to Mohanlal’s 2025 performance in Thudarum, many believe he could equal the record in the next edition of the awards.

Mammootty’s Kerala State Film Award Wins for Best Actor

Here’s a look at all the films that earned Mammootty the Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards over the years:

1984 – Adiyozhukkukal

1989 – Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Mrigaya, Mahayanam

1993 – Vidheyan, Ponthan Mada, Vatsalyam

2004 – Kaazhcha

2009 – Paleri Manikyam

2022 – Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

2024 – Bramayugam

Mammootty's Other Wins at Kerala State Film Awards

Mammootty’s association with the Kerala State Film Awards goes far beyond acting. His first win came in 1983, when he received the Best Second Actor award for Ahimsa. In 1985, he earned a Special Jury Award for his stellar performances in Yathra and Nirakkoottu. Bramayugam Movie Review: Mammootty Terrifies With Sinister Brilliance in Rahul Sadasivan's Spellbinding Horror-Fantasy.

As a producer, Mammootty has also won Best Film twice - for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022) and Kaathal - The Core (2023) - further expanding his legacy. In total, the actor-producer now boasts 11 Kerala State Film Awards, a record few actors can hope to match.

While Mammootty’s feat is remarkable, the individual with the most Kerala State Film Awards overall remains Dr KJ Yesudas, with 26 wins, followed by the legendary writer MT Vasudevan Nair, who has 21 awards to his name.

