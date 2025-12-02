Mammootty makes a powerful comeback after a brief medical break with Kalamkaval - an investigative thriller produced under the Malayalam superstar’s banner, Mammootty Kampany, and written and directed by debutante Jithin K Jose. Scheduled to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025, the film is reportedly inspired by real events and possibly influenced by the crimes of one of India’s most dangerous serial killers, Mohan Kumar, often referred to in the media as “Cyanide” Mohan. Though, the makers have not confirmed this connection. ‘Kalamkaval’: Fans Rejoice As Mammootty’s Next Big Malayalam Release Locks Its 2025 Date.

What is clear is that Mammootty plays a negative role, potentially portraying a killer who targets women, mirroring the real-life criminal’s pattern. Vinayakan leads the narrative as an investigating officer who reaches a village on the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border for a case, only to uncover something far more sinister lurking there. The cast also includes Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Shruti Ramachandran and Rajisha Vijayan.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kalamkaval':

While we gear up for another commanding, possibly award-winning performance from the National Award-winning legend, it is worth noting that negative roles are not new territory for Mammootty. They might be rare, but when he embraces the darkness, the result is electrifying.

Here are five of his most spine-chilling villainous performances.

1. Vidheyan

Mammootty in Vidheyan

Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s iconic film remains one of Malayalam cinema’s greatest achievements, earning Mammootty his second National Award (shared for his exceptional performance in Ponthan Mada). He plays Bhaskara Patelar, a ruthless feudal landlord who torments everyone around him, especially his fearfully obedient servant, played brilliantly by M R Gopakumar. Mammootty’s sinister dominance in this film proves that one does not need black magic to embody true evil - pure power can be horrifying enough. Streaming on YouTube.

2. Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha

Mammootty in Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha

This Ranjith thriller sees Mammootty in three distinct roles, with two steeped in unsettling moral greyness. His portrayal of Murikkinkunnath Ahmed Haaji, another feared feudal lord, is chilling in its quiet cruelty. Yet, Ahmed Haaji never feels like a repetition of Patelar, owing to Mammootty’s ability to craft nuanced shades of menace. Surprisingly, Haaji is not even the film’s ultimate villain, and that twist makes the journey even darker. Streaming on SunNXT.

3. Munnariyippu

Mammootty in Munnariyippu

Venu’s psychological thriller is a deceptive slow-burn, and so is Mammootty’s performance. He plays a reserved prisoner accused of a double homicide. His soft-spoken nature convinces many, including a sympathetic journalist, that he may be innocent. Even we, the audience, fall for his gentleness… until the chilling truth unravels in the final moments. A stunning example of subtlety and dread working hand-in-hand. Streaming on SunNXT. Mammootty Birthday Special: From Vidheyan to Munnariyippu, 15 Times Malayalam Megastar Impressed Us in Roles With Shades of Grey.

4. Puzhu

Mammootty in Puzhu

In Ratheena’s intense psychological drama, Mammootty plays a widower whose overbearing control over his son spirals into obsession. His deep-rooted resentment towards his sister and her husband stems from rigid caste prejudice, making him a ticking time bomb of hatred. His character simmers like a dormant volcano, spewing fumes until the inevitable eruption leaves us stunned. An underrated gem that deserves more spotlight. Streaming on SonyLIV.

5. Bramayugam

A Still From Bramayugam

In Bramayugam, Mammootty once again proves why he stands tall at the peak of his career. As Manakkal Kodumon Potty - a terrifying figure with a cruel grip over those who serve him - he embodies an unpredictable, supernatural darkness. His eerie charm and power make him hypnotically horrifying. A State Award-winning performance crafted to haunt you long after the credits roll. Streaming on SonyLIV.

If Kalamkaval continues this legacy of complex villainy, audiences are in for a thrilling ride - one only Mammootty can deliver with such chilling finesse.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2025 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).