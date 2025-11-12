The makers of director Jithin K Jose’s Malayalam film Kalamkaval, featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, on Tuesday released the lyrical video of the single, Nilaa Kaayum, from the film. 'Kalamkaval' Release Date: Mammootty’s Action Thriller Set for Worldwide Release on November 27, 2025 (View Poster).

Taking to his X timeline on Wednesday, actor Mammootty shared the link to the lyric video and wrote, "Nila Kaayum Lyric Video from #Kalamkaval Out Now."

Watch ‘Nilaa Kaayum’ Lyrical Song:

The song, which has a retro feel, has been set to tune by Mujeeb Majeed and has lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar. The song has been rendered by Sindhu Delson.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser of the film, which the makers released several days ago, begins with a door being knocked. A Tamilian opens the door and asks, "Who are you?". We then see a police officer asking another cop, whose identity is not revealed to the audience, "Are you the one who's Nath?" We then are treated to a series of visuals of both lead actors --Vinayakan and Mammootty. While Vinayakan, who appears to be a police officer, sports a grim look all through out, Mammootty, whose role cannot be made out, sports the look of a cool, calm man, surveilling someone else.

Kalamkaval, the shooting of which was wrapped up in November last year, has story and screenplay by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. It has editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for this exciting entertainer will be by young composer Mujeeb Majeed. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh.

The film has been in the news for the curiosity that it has triggered with its makers claiming that the film will showcase Mammootty in a role in which he has never been seen before. ‘Kalamkaval’: Malayalam Superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan’s Much-Awaited Film to Release on October 9? Here’s What We Know.

Already, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Mammootty plays a character with shades of grey in it. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard until now. One other interesting fact about the film is that it has been cleared for release by the Censor Board with a U/A 16+ certificate.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Youtube/ Mammootty Kampany). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2025 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).