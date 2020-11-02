New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently staying with her family in her hometown Manali on Monday got nostalgic remembering her work base Mumbai and revealed that the one thing that she misses the most is "horseback riding".

The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share a few throwback pictures of herself enjoying a ride of her horse.

She went on to put her nostalgia into words by penning down a short note expressing how she finds "meditative partnership" with her horse.

"One thing I miss the most about Mumbai is horse back riding every other morning in race course," she tweeted.

"I have never been a sports person but I find meditative partnership with my horse, being one with another being is such as exhilarating experience #MondayMotivation," Ranaut's tweet further read.

The 33-year-old actor is currently prepping up for the shoot of her upcoming patriotic film 'Tejas.' (ANI)

