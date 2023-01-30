Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Kapil Sharma is all set and excited about his collaboration with Guru Randhawa for their debut song. The poster of their upcoming song was unveiled on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Guru Randhawa treated fans with a new announcement and shared a poster featuring Kapil.

Also Read | Pathaan: 6 Men Arrested Who Threatened To 'Burn Indore' if Police Fails To Nab Protestors Against Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoAEJvrvP9A/

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "We are excited to share " ALONE " with you all. Can't wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song. Out on 9th feb. @tseries.official @directorgifty @sanjoyd @iyogitabihani #bhushankumar."

Also Read | Annu Kapoor Discharged From Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Complaints of Chest Discomfort.

In the poster, Kapil is dressed in a black T-shirt topped-up brown coat. Guru Randhawa was seen in an all-black attire.

The duo's upcoming song 'Alone' will be out on February 9.

As soon as the collaboration was announced, the industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Mika Singh wrote, "Kya baat hai the 2 rock star in one frame."

Rapper Badshah reacted with raised hands emoji.

Recently, Guru Randhawa collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for the song 'Moon Rise'. The music video was unveiled earlier this month.

The singer is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming comedy film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' alongside actor Anupam Kher.

Kapil on the other hand, after being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala Nandita Das and Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' is all set to hit the big screen soon.

The film is all set to release on March 17, 2023.

The film, which is presented by Applause Entertainment, is about an ex-floor manager (Kapil) of a factory who loses his job during the pandemic. He then works as a food delivery rider, grappling with the world of ratings and incentives.

To support the income, his homemaker wife begins to explore different work opportunities, with fear but also the excitement of new-found independence.

The film is about the relentlessness of life, but not without their shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible, 'ordinary' people.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)