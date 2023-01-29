Indore, Jan 29 (PTI) Six men were arrested based on a video wherein one of them threatened to "burn Indore city" if police fails to nab right-wing activists who had protested against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" during which a provocative slogan was allegedly raised, police said on Sunday.

Reacting to the video clip, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters that "if people threaten to burn Indore, we will burn their ideology".

The six men were arrested after one of them threatened to "burn Indore" while addressing a group of people and telling them to assemble after Friday prayers if the police failed to arrest right-wing activists.

Earlier, some right-wing organisations had staged protests against the movie on Wednesday over some scenes and forced a few theatres in Indore and Bhopal to cancel morning shows.

Later, police arrested four persons when members of the Muslim community alleged objectionable slogans were raised against Prophet Mohammad during a protest near a cinema hall in Indore.

Separately, police registered a case after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleged a provocative slogan- "sar tan se juda" (beheading)- was raised during a protest by "jihadi elements" in the city, an official said.

"A video surfaced in which a man is heard saying 'Poore Indore Mein Aag Laga Denge' (we will burn Indore city) while addressing a group of people. Avesh Khan, a resident of Badwali Chowki locality, accused of delivering the controversial speech, was arrested along with Kaloo, Shadab, Irfan and two others. They were sent to jail on Sunday,” said police officer Sunil Shrivastava.

A search is underway for one Rizwan who also used incendiary language along with Avesh Khan, he said.

Several police teams and crime branch officials are looking for the absconders.

Indore police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said at least 50 people have been booked based on two videos that had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Vijayvargiya told reporters Indore is a peace-loving city and such elements should not be allowed to disturb its atmosphere.

“Such threats are alarming to Madhya Pradesh police. This is a matter of concern for all of us. I have seen some videos in which people are talking about beheading and burning Indore. We have toiled hard to make Indore a number one city. If people threaten to burn the city, then we will burn their ideology. It will be very difficult for such people,” he said.

