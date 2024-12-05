Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Actors Karan Aanand and Monal Gajjar talked about their film 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' and how it deals with the problem of defecating in the open due to lack of infrastructure and maintenance of hygiene in the public toilets.

The film also tries to provide a solution to the problem.

In a conversation with ANI, Monal said, "The film is for those women who leave the house for a few hours but are worried about the washroom problems. It is also not very safe to access public toilets. So this film brings the solution to this problem in the form of the mobile toilet. It can help a lot to women in fairs and other places. The public toilets in big cities are not maintained and hygienic. This film will bring solutions and want to educate people. This film can bring a lot of change. "

Karan opened up about his role in the film and shared, "There are two strata-rich and poor. When a rich gets money he thinks of family, I have seen this. But the poor help the poor. I have seen poor people giving food to other poor people. Inspired by such actions, I derived my character. He has been a sage for 14 years. He takes care of hygiene and other things. Whenever he sees a customer sitting on his rickshaw and sees their trouble, he gets an inspiration to do something extraordinary so that his father feels proud of him as he never realises his worth so he wants to prove himself in front of his father.".

He continued discussing the problem and how the film provides a solution to it, saying, "It's a problem, if we address it properly, not only government but we work together with government, 'to hum Modi ji ke swachhata abhiyan ko bahut zyada support kar sakte hai'. Through this film, we have given economic solutions. Toilets in rickshaws will help in increasing employment and hygiene. If I am given an opportunity, I will always use the rickshaw"

Monal added, "We did several readings. My character has a lot of varied emotions. My director and Karan helped me a lot. I love to observe as a character."

"We tried our best to make the audience understand the problem it posed. We have alos provided the solution and it's easy if you try. We also need help from the government...To every Indian, the Toilet may seem simple but it's not. Not many people allow you to use washrooms at their houses in villages. People should be aware, that if they help today then they will be helped tomorrow... It's not only to keep toilets but also to maintain them," she concluded.

Directed and written by Nikhil Raj, the film combines drama, humour, and life's emotional complexities into a story that resonates deeply with viewers. It also stars Ishtiyak Khan, Neeraj Sood, and Neelam Gupta. (ANI)

